Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

In the new photo shared by the ‘Formation’ singer’s hairstylist, the 9-year-old Grammy winner is almost as tall as her mother as she poses next to Queen Bey, twins Sir and Rumi as well as her father Jay-Z.

Beyonce Knowles‘ daughter Blue Ivy has grown up a lot in a new family portrait. The eldest child and daughter of the R&B star and her husband Jay-Z is now almost as tall as her mother in the snap shared by the “Formation” singer’s longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah over the weekend.

In the rare photo that showed all five members of the Carter family, Blue stood next to her mother and younger sister Rumi. Wearing a pair of heeled ankle length boots, the 9-year-old girl has now reached Beyonce’s shoulders as the mother of three also gained a few extra inches with her high heels.

Blue held the hand of 3-year-old Rumi, who appeared to be goofing around with her twin Sir as both of them did not look at the camera. Jay, who was standing on the far opposite side of Bey, was holding his son’s hand. All of them went color coordinated in black.

Gushing over the happy family, Tamar Braxton commented on an Instagram repost of Bey’s family portrait, “Gods true love.” Another called the family “Goals,” while some others pointed out Blue and Rumi’s striking resemblance to each other. “Rumi look just like blue,” one of them wrote. Someone else added, “Rumi is Blues Twin!”

Beyonce last shared pictures of her children in April, but her twin children’s faces were not seen in the images taken during the family’s tropical vacation at the beach. Jay was also missing from the shots posted by the former Destiny’s Child member’s Instagram page.

While the couple is known for being private about their family, Jay recently talked about his view in parenting. “[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Times published last month. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he added, before explaining, “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”