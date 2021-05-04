Ben Affleck DMed A Woman After She Unmatched Him On Raya

“Why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”
Ben Affleck is definitely not a catfish — but that’s what one woman thought when she matched with him on a dating app.
Author Nivine Jay recently shared her experience with Ben in a now-viral TikTok, and even though I have no idea if it’s 100% true, it’s definitely hilarious.
Nivine says she was using celebrity dating app Raya when she allegedly came across Ben, but when they matched, she had second thoughts if it was actually him.
She decided to unmatch him but that apparently didn’t sit well with Ben, who wanted to prove he wasn’t a catfish.
Nivine says Ben proceeded to slide into her Instagram DMs with a video of proof saying, “Nivine! Why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”
She even shared the video of Ben in her TikTok, writing, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”
It’s unclear when this all went down or if the man is actually Ben…but you gotta admit it looks and sounds a lot like him.
The post definitely drew a mixed response from viewers — some who thought it was extremely cool and others who thought it was a little creepy.
“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video. I was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny,” Nivine told E! News.
Ben has yet to respond to Nivine’s TikTok so only time will tell if the whole thing is actually real.
But here’s to hoping that when Ben responds, it’s in the form of a video message!
