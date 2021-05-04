Bank of America poaches Citi’s Regniez to co-head France investment banking By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of America (NYSE:) has hired Emmanuel Regniez from Citigroup (NYSE:) to co-head its investment banking franchise for France as it seeks to strengthen its network of European hubs after Brexit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Regniez will co-head the unit with Jerome Morisseau and will work closely with Stephane Courbon and Laurent Vieillevigne – respectively chairman of corporate and investment banking division for France and vice chairman of investment banking for France.
