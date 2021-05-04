Bank of America poaches Citi’s Regniez to co-head France investment banking By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of America has snapped up Emmanuel Regniez from Citigroup (NYSE:) to co-head its investment banking franchise for France as it seeks to strengthen its network of European hubs after Brexit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Regniez will share the investment banking leadership for France with Jerome Morisseau and will work closely with Stephane Courbon and Laurent Vieillevigne – respectively chairman of the bank’s corporate and investment banking division for France and vice chairman of investment banking for France.

Regniez has 26 years of investment banking experience having worked for Nomura and Credit Suisse (SIX:) and most recently Citi, where he ran investment banking and sponsor coverage for France.

His move comes as Bank of America (NYSE:) is building out its senior team in France to expand its client base in Europe’s second biggest M&A market, according to Refinitiv’s first quarter data.

Last year it worked with French drugmaker Sanofi (NASDAQ:) on a major deal to sell a stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:). valued at more than $11 billion.

