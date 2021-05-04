Australia’s Central Bank Upgrades Outlook, Keeps Policy Settings

Article content

Australia’s central bank upgraded the economic outlook even as it maintained emergency stimulus settings, reflecting Governor Philip Lowe’s drive to push unemployment low enough to spark broad-based wages growth.

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% in Sydney on Tuesday. The bank is also undertaking its second A$100 billion ($77.5 billion) tranche of quantitative easing that’s designed to prevent the currency rising too high.

The bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% in 2022 while the unemployment rate is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.

“The Board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target,” Lowe said in a statement. He reiterated the RBA won’t raise interest rates until actual inflation is sustainably within its target range, which “is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.”