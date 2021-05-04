Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.56% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.56%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.56%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.90% or 0.130 points to trade at 1.775 at the close. Meanwhile, Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 7.65% or 0.130 points to end at 1.830 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.37% or 0.035 points to 0.510 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.61% or 0.78 points to trade at 16.14 at the close. Megaport Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.20% or 0.60 points to end at 13.70 and NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.66% or 0.07 points to 1.84.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 706 to 665 and 375 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 9.49% to 11.232.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.12% or 2.15 to $1789.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.90% or 0.58 to hit $65.07 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.89% or 0.60 to trade at $68.16 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.46% to 0.7725, while AUD/JPY fell 0.21% to 84.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 91.227.