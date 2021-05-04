Asian share markets edge higher on pandemic recovery signals

Article content

HONG KONG — Asian share markets were mostly positive Tuesday as investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just 0.13% higher in the the Asian afternoon session in trading thinned by holidays in China and Japan. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was trading 0.33% higher at 28,441.95.

Australia’s S&P/ASX200 edged up 0.44% to 7,059.4 as the Reserve Bank met expectations and kept the official cash rate target at 0.1%.

In a statement, the bank signaled the cash rate would stay ultra low until least 2024 and upgraded its growth forecast for the Australian economy from 3.5% to 4.75% over 2021.

In early futures trade, FTSE Index was pointing to a 0.3% gain at the open, Eurostoxx 50 futures were flat and S&P 500 futures indicated a 0.24% decline for the US.

The mildly positive tone in Asia was broadly in line with that on Wall Street overnight, where upbeat earnings, news of cities reopening and a dovish Federal Reserve helped offset a disappointing report on manufacturing activity.

While that combination is also causing investors to position for stocks to defy the customary ‘Sell in May’ adage, they have turned cautious ahead of key U.S. services data due on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday.