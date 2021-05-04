Asian FX, stocks under pressure from virus surge; Taiwan shares shed 2%

Article content

Taiwan shares slumped 2%, guided by falls

in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight, and led losses among

Asian equities on Tuesday as the region continued to reel from

rapidly climbing COVID-19 cases.

A raft of manufacturing data in emerging Asia this week

pointed to a slower pace of economic recovery, with investors

further worried by the modest vaccination rate in the face of an

explosion in coronavirus cases and a creaky healthcare system.

In a divergence from world’s developed markets which are

faring better than Asia as their economies slowly reopen, Asian

equities in South Korea, Philippine and Indonesia

eased between 0.2% to 0.3%.

Holidays in major financial markets of China and Japan

dampened investor activity generally.

“Sentiment across Asia remains subdued as new COVID-19 waves

are hitting India and some Southeast Asian countries,

threatening millions of lives and an economic recovery in the

region,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

“New COVID-19 strains appear to be more contagious and

deadly, rendering developing countries more vulnerable due to a

lack of vaccines and healthcare resources.”

India’s official tally of coronavirus infections surged past