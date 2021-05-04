Asia Stocks Set for Volatile Open After Tech Slide: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity futures wavered and Asian stocks were set for a volatile open Wednesday after a selloff in technology shares, amid comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on interest rates that rattled markets. The dollar rose.

Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated after weakness in megacaps such as Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. dragged the index lower. The S&P 500 pared losses with gains in the commodity, financial and industrial sectors. Australian and Hong Kong futures declined. Holidays in major markets including Japan, China and South Korea will limit trade in Asian hours.

Yellen said rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth, comments that economists regarded as self evident. In a subsequent interview, the former Federal Reserve Chair said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.

Commodities rallied to the highest in almost a decade as a rebound in the world’s largest economies stokes demand for metals, food and energy. Treasuries were little changed.

The debate on whether government spending could lead to excessive inflation comes as stock valuations hover near the highest levels in two decades. Investors have been reluctant to push rallies much further despite some blowout corporate earnings. While the Fed has assured markets that interest rates will remain at current lows throughout the recovery, strengthening economic data have raised concerns that policy makers may move to tighten sooner than anticipated.