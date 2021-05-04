Ashley Graham Celebrates Body Positivity With ‘Self-Love Challenge’ on TikTok

Instagram

The 33-year-old model invites others to celebrate their own bodies by launching a ‘self-love challenge’ on TikTok in which participants have to point out a few of their favorite body parts.

AceShowbiz –

Ashley Graham is never one to be shameful of her body. The 33-year-old model invites others to celebrate their own bodies by launching a “self-love challenge” on TikTok in which participants have to point out a few of their favorite body parts.

In a video of the challenge that she shared on Monday, May 3, the supermodel begins, “Self-love challenge, go!” She then named her legs as “the strongest part of my body,” while highlighting her eyes as “the sexiest part of my body.”

As for her favorite part of her body, the mom of one chose her jawline, adding that her smile was “the most important part of my body.” Ashley also mentioned that she would never change any part of her body. Concluding the video, she said, “OK, now your turn!”

As she shared some videos of other women doing their own version of the challenge, Ashley wrote in the caption, “I’m not crying youre crying. so many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies. take a second today to celebrate yours!”

<br />

Ashley’s original video has garnered more than 1.4 million views on the video-sharing platform. Additionally, more than 1020 people have created their own version on TikTok.

The model has always been known as an advocate for body positivity. Ashley, who was the first size-16 model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, however, previously admitted that she had some reluctance in discussing her body. “I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

Ashley knew her big platform would help other people to find love for their own body. “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos,” she explained. “I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks…. There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them.”