Ariana Grande Hopes To End Stigma Around Mental Health

“The work is so hard but we are capable and worth it.”
Ariana Grande is here for Mental Health Awareness Month!
The singer took to Instagram recently to encourage her fans to be open about their mental health struggles.
“Here’s to ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help,” she captioned her post.
“Healing isn’t linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible,” Grande continued. “The work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength.”
In Grande’s post, she shared a number of mental health and substance abuse helplines, including the Black Mental Health Alliance and The Trevor Project for the LGBTQ+ community.
The “Breathin” singer also revealed she’ll share at least one post a week in May to bring attention to Mental Health Awareness month.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
