Altair To Host Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 27

TROY, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Investor Day will focus on the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI and the agenda will feature presentations by:

  • James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
  • Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer
  • Brett Chouinard, Chief Technology Officer (June 2021)
  • Uwe Schramm, Chief Technology Officer
  • Mahalingam Srikanth, Chief Technology Officer
  • Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Gilma Saravia, Chief People Officer
  • Nelson Dias, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Stephanie Buckner, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Development

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website and a recorded version will be available after the event at http://investor.altair.com.

What:Altair Virtual Investor Meeting
When:Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

