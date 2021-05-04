Altair To Host Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 27

TROY, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.
The Investor Day will focus on the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI and the agenda will feature presentations by:
- James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
- Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer
- Brett Chouinard, Chief Technology Officer (June 2021)
- Uwe Schramm, Chief Technology Officer
- Mahalingam Srikanth, Chief Technology Officer
- Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer
- Gilma Saravia, Chief People Officer
- Nelson Dias, Chief Revenue Officer
- Stephanie Buckner, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Development
The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website and a recorded version will be available after the event at http://investor.altair.com.
|What:
|Altair Virtual Investor Meeting
|When:
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Time:
|10 a.m. ET
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
