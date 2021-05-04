Altair To Host Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 27

TROY, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Investor Day will focus on the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI and the agenda will feature presentations by:

James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer

Brett Chouinard, Chief Technology Officer (June 2021)

Uwe Schramm, Chief Technology Officer

Mahalingam Srikanth, Chief Technology Officer

Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer

Gilma Saravia, Chief People Officer

Nelson Dias, Chief Revenue Officer

Stephanie Buckner, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Development

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website and a recorded version will be available after the event at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair Virtual Investor Meeting When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

dls@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese

212-331-8417

ir@altair.com