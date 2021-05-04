A slam dunk? LeBron James NFT drop could break NBA Top Shot records By Cointelegraph

Home Business A slam dunk? LeBron James NFT drop could break NBA Top Shot...

NFT studio House of Kibaa has announced an auction of three “Legendary” NBA Top Shot nonfungible tokens depicting slam dunks from renowned professional basketball player LeBron James.

The auction will be hosted in partnership with Heritage Auctions and will run from May 6 until May 20. The three NFTs will be auctioned off as a single collection. Each of the tokens was released during the first season of NBA Top Shot, and all of them are of Legendary scarcity — the rarest tokens that NBA Top Shot collectors can own.