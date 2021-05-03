Will Smith Pokes Fun at His Unflattering Dad Bod

WENN/Instar

Unashamed to bare his ‘worst shape’ in his life in a shirtless pic, the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ actor still receives support from his fans who assure him that he looks just fine with his current body.

Will Smith knew how to poke fun at his unflattering dad bod. Admitting to having been in the “worst shape” of his life, the “Bad Boys for Life” actor confidently showed off his physique on social media.

On Sunday, May 2, the 52-year-old shared on Instagram a picture of himself standing under a tree in an unzipped jacket while wearing a pair of black underwear and slippers. He captioned it, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

While he was ashamed to bare his tummy, the “Focus” star still received supportive messages from his fans. One user assured him, “Still hot though!” Another chimed in, “does anyone care? remains the hottest man in the world.” A third echoed, “STILL LOOK GOOD MY FAM!!!”

Will’s post also caught the attention of his famous pals. One in particular was Jenni “JWoww” Farley who replied, “Same, live your best life.” His former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Nia Long commented, “You still got it baby!!!” Questlove raved, “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media.”

Will, who famously starred in action movies, was no stranger in having a muscular body for his character portrayal. When speaking to Men’s Journal about his 2016 film “Suicide Squad“, he opened up about his struggle to get in shape to play supervillain Deadshot.

“I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me,” the father of Willow Smith and Jaden Smith told the outlet. “When you’re 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore… I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn’t allow that.”