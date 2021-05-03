Home Business Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

MicroVision vs. Velodyne: Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy?

After the Reddit-fueled rally last month, MicroVision (MVIS) has given back much of its gains. So is now the time to buy this lidar stock or is Velodyne (VLDR) a better investment?.Last month MicroVision (MVIS) became a much talked about company on the Reddit WallStreetBets Investing forum. MVIS is a company that develops Lidar technology. Lidar, which stands for “light detection and ranging,” is a technological method used to measure the distance of an object on the earth’s surface. This technology is being used in the development of autonomous vehicles (AV).

This Reddit buzz led to an incredible 163% rally in the stock from April 20th to April 26th. However, since then the stock has plummeted 50% and is currently trading at $13.86.

Another prominent LiDAR stock is Velodyne Lidar (VLDR). In this article, we are going to analyze MVIS and VLDR to determine which stock is a better buy.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©