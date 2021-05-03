What are Bitcoin mixers, and why do exchanges ban them? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

What are Bitcoin mixers, and why do exchanges ban them?

One of the original allures of cryptocurrency is the narrative that using them provides the sender or recipient anonymously, but this is a common misconception within the sector.

In reality, (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies are easily traceable.

Example of a mixing transaction. Source: TarushTech-Medium
Wasabi Wallet CoinJoin function screen capture. Source: WasabiWallet