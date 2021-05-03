Wealthsimple Eyes Acquisitions After $610 Million Funding Round

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Power Corp. of Canada’s Wealthsimple online brokerage, flush with cash after a funding round that valued it at about $4 billion, may put some of that money to use making acquisitions as it works to expand its user base more than sevenfold.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Katchen has been working on building out capabilities — including cash, checking, insurance and mortgage products — to add to the firm’s trading and automated-investing investing platforms. The goal is to become users’ primary financial institution and boost the user base to 15 million from its current 2 million in the next five years, which would make it the largest consumer-finance company in Canada.

With Wealthsimple and Power Corp. raising C$750 million ($610 million) in a funding round announced Monday, the firm has the wherewithal for deals that could accelerate that growth. Katchen credits Wealthsimple’s acquisition of ShareOwner Investments Inc., announced in 2015, with transforming the company by providing it with the back-office infrastructure it needed to become a full-scale investing platform.

“We’re interested in infrastructure like that — infrastructure companies across the breadth of financial services — and then products that we’re excited about as part of the ecosystem,” Katchen said in an interview. He pointed to Wealthsimple’s 2019 buyout of SimpleTax as an example of the kind of product acquisition he’d be interested in.