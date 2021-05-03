Warren Buffett reveals Canadian Greg Abel will succeed him when he steps down

Article content

Warren Buffett says Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, would be his likely successor if he were to step down.

Buffett told CNBC that the board agrees Abel, 58, would take over if anything were to happen to the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire, and that age is a determining factor in selecting the top pick. Abel had been seen as the most likely candidate to replace Buffett.

Buffett has kept his succession picks a closely guarded secret, even while outlining to investors that Berkshire had a detailed plan in place. Ajit Jain, 69, was also often viewed as a potential pick given Buffett’s praise of the vice chairman who runs the insurers.

“They’re both wonderful guys,” Buffett told CNBC. “The likelihood of someone having a 20-year runway though makes a real difference.”

