U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.70% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.70%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.70%, while the index climbed 0.27%, and the index fell 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.31% or 2.07 points to trade at 64.57 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.40% or 5.75 points to end at 245.39 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was up 2.37% or 2.44 points to 105.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.84% or 6.53 points to trade at 223.79 at the close. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) declined 0.49% or 0.28 points to end at 57.25 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 0.36% or 0.85 points to 232.71.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Baker Hughes A Ge Company LLC (NYSE:) which rose 8.07% to 21.70, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.02% to settle at 17.91 and Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) which gained 7.80% to close at 221.53.

The worst performers were Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.94% to 288.89 in late trade, Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.12% to settle at 36.11 and ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.80% to 308.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 169.78% to 4.910, Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 72.09% to settle at 11.22 and Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 23.68% to close at 15.6700.

The worst performers were Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.70% to 8.0100 in late trade, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.14% to settle at 1.110 and Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.92% to 10.53 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2222 to 994 and 83 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1752 rose and 1590 declined, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.80% or 16.03 to 221.53. Shares in Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 72.09% or 4.70 to 11.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.61% to 18.31.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.39% or 24.65 to $1792.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.34% or 0.85 to hit $64.43 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.11% or 0.74 to trade at $67.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.37% to 1.2062, while USD/JPY fell 0.15% to 109.11.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.34% at 90.963.