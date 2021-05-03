Turkish Inflation Likely Rose for a Seventh Month as Lira Slid

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Turkish inflation probably accelerated for a seventh month in April as a weak lira and rising global energy prices compounded the impact of a low base a year ago.

Data due Monday will show consumer prices rose an annual 17.3%, up from 16.2% in the previous month, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts, all of whom predicted an acceleration. Inflation slowed in April 2020 as the intensifying pandemic led to cheaper oil and slowing economies.

Key Insights

Inflation’s upward trend is leaving new central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu with little room to enact the interest-rate cuts sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause prices to rise.

Kavcioglu is Turkey’s fourth central bank chief since 2018, with his predecessor sacked by Erdogan after overseeing a 200-basis-point hike in the benchmark. He left rates unchanged in his first monetary policy meeting but removed a pledge to deliver additional tightening. Raising inflation forecasts last week, former banking professor Kavcioglu pledged to maintain a tight stance with “determination and patience.”

Despite his market-friendly comments, the lira has weakened more than 12% against the dollar since he took over at the bank on March 20.