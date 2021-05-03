Trustly still wants stock market listing, but no current timeline

Article content

STOCKHOLM — Swedish payments firm Trustly said it is still aiming for a stock market listing but there is currently no firm timeline, after it delayed IPO plans following comments by the country’s financial regulator about the company’s due diligence process.

Trustly in April announced plans to list on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in a move that could have valued the company at more than $10 billion.

However, less than two weeks after the announcement the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) said the company should perform due diligence on some customers using Trustly’s payment initiation service to make payments to merchants.

The board has decided not to pursue the plan for a listing in the second quarter, but the ambition to list remains, Chairman Johan Tjarnberg said in release accompanying first quarter results.

Chief Executive Oscar Berglund told Reuters that the company now had the opportunity to offer its views and observations, including on how its payment solution fits into the regulatory framework.

“The payments sector is evolving very fast and account-to-account is a fairly new product so it’s natural that from time to time it becomes a discussion around how different rules and legislation should be interpreted,” he said.