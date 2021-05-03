Titanium Corporation Announces Appointment of New Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hansine Ullberg as Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO“) effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Ullberg will be succeeding Jennifer Kaufield who is retiring on June 1, 2021, after over 11 years of service with our Company. Jennifer will assist Hansine with the transition of the CFO role and has agreed to act as a consultant and advisor to the Company until December 31, 2021. Ms. Ullberg’s appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“I join with our Board and management team in thanking Jennifer for her many contributions during her career with our Company as a valued member of our team, from financial management to the positive relationships she has developed with our business partners and government funding agencies,” stated Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to Hansine joining our team and applying her depth of financial and industry experience to our Company and project.”

Ms. Ullberg’s background includes experience with organizations which develop and provide products and services to the oil and gas industry including as Executive Vice President and CFO, RGL Reservoir Management Inc., Vice President Finance and CFO, Birch Mountain Resources Ltd., Vice President Finance and Administration, Alterna Technologies Group and Divisional Controller, Barton Instrument Systems. Hansine is a CPA, CA and ICD, holds Bachelor of Commerce, Honors and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Manitoba and is an active member of the Canadian Heavy Oil Association and Calgary Women in Energy.

About Titanium Corporation

Titanium’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “TIC”. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

