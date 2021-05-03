Thailand to introduce in-person KYC for crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Financial regulators in Thailand are preparing to tighten restrictions surrounding new account creation at crypto asset exchanges.

According to a May 3 report from Bangkok Post, the country’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced that as of July, crypto exchanges must verify the identities of new customers in-person using a “dip-chip” machine.