Tess Holiday Finally Feels ‘Free’ After ‘Punishing’ Her Body for Long Time Due to Anorexia Battle

Instagram

The plus-sized model opens up about her battle with eating disorder on social media, claiming she is now ‘in recovery’ after struggling with anorexia her entire life.

AceShowbiz –

Plus-size model Tess Holliday is “in recovery” after going public with her anorexia battle.

The curvy star has shared her personal struggles in a candid series of posts on social media, admitting her eating disorder was triggered by the value society places on “thinness.”

Opening up about her health troubles on Twitter, she wrote, “I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore.”

“I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.”

Holliday explained she wanted to speak out about her eating disorder after receiving multiple comments about her weight.

In a separate post on Instagram, she shared, “To everyone that keeps saying ‘you’re looking healthy lately’ or ‘You are losing weight, keep it up!’ Stop. Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks (sic).”

“Yes, I’ve lost weight – I’m healing from an eating disorder & feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life,” she continued.

“When you equate weight loss with ‘health’ & place value & worth on someone’s size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… & that’s corny as hell. NOT here for it (sic).”

Holliday went on to say she finds remarks about her body “triggering” and noted that the negativity she receives also impacts other people reading her social media comments.

She added, “For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies & heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell. It sets us back in our progress – and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me. I can take it (I shouldn’t have to, but I can) but they didn’t ask for that trauma, ok? If you can’t tell someone they look nice without making it about their size, then baby, please don’t say nuthin at all (sic).”