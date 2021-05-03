Stocks in Asia to Open Up; Dollar, Yields Declined: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set to open modestly higher Tuesday after a muted session on Wall Street, where technology giants weighed on the market. The dollar dropped with Treasury yields.

Futures pointed higher in Australia and Hong Kong. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays. The S&P 500 Index closed near session lows, while Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped back to around 1.6% as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economic recovery remains patchy.

Commodities advanced, with silver leading gains in precious metals as the prospect of near-zero rates for longer boosted demand. Copper and oil climbed more than 1% amid broad rallies in energy and material stocks.

As a reminder of the fragility of economy and persist risks of excessive inflation, Monday’s data showed growth among U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. Powell said progress in the recovery has been uneven across racial and income divides. New York Fed President John Williams said current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.