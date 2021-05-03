Spot Trading Volume Surges to $1.58T on Some Exchanges By CoinQuora



Spot Trading Volume Surges to $1.58T on Some Exchanges



Spot trading volumes have increased to $1.58 trillion on some crypto exchanges.

These crypto exchanges include Coinbase, Gemini, Bitfinex, and more.

Also, the on-chain stablecoin volume increased by over 30%.

The volume of spot trading activities through some renowned crypto exchanges has recorded a new all-time high of $1.58 trillion. Of note, the record $1.58 trillion spot trading volume occurred just in April alone.

4/8 Legitimate CEX spot volume increased by 49% to a new all-time high of $1.58trn in April (Binance running at 74.3% market share): pic.twitter.com/zn2tFTU229 — Lars (@lars0x) May 1, 2021

To name a few, Binance, Coinbase,

