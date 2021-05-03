Spot Trading Volume Surges to $1.58T on Some Exchanges By CoinQuora

Spot Trading Volume Surges to $1.58T on Some Exchanges
- Spot trading volumes have increased to $1.58 trillion on some crypto exchanges.
- These crypto exchanges include Coinbase, Gemini, Bitfinex, and more.
- Also, the on-chain stablecoin volume increased by over 30%.
The volume of spot trading activities through some renowned crypto exchanges has recorded a new all-time high of $1.58 trillion. Of note, the record $1.58 trillion spot trading volume occurred just in April alone.
4/8 Legitimate CEX spot volume increased by 49% to a new all-time high of $1.58trn in April (Binance running at 74.3% market share): pic.twitter.com/zn2tFTU229
— Lars (@lars0x) May 1, 2021
To name a few, Binance, Coinbase,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.