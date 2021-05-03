Slam dunk? LeBron James NFT drop could break Top Shot records By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nonfungible token studio, House of Kibaa, has announced an auction of three “Legendary” NBA Top Shot NFTs depicting slam dunks from renowned pro basketball player, LeBron James.

The auction will be hosted in partnership with Heritage Auctions, and will run from May 6 until May 20. The three NFTs will be auctioned off as a single collection. Each of the tokens were released during the first season of NBA Top Shot and are of Legendary scarcity — the rarest tokens that Top Shot collectors can own.