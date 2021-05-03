Singapore dollar weakens, Taiwan dollar firms

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.210 109.06 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3293 -0.23

Taiwan dlr 27.917 27.979 +0.22

Korean won 1121.700 1124 +0.21

Peso 48.035 48 -0.07

Rupiah 14440.000 14445 +0.03

Rupee 73.915 73.915 0.00

Ringgit 4.103 4.103 +0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.210 103.24 -5.47

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.86

Taiwan dlr 27.917 28.483 +2.03

Korean won 1121.700 1086.20 -3.16

Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79

Peso 48.035 48.01 -0.05

Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77

Rupee 73.915 73.07 -1.15

Ringgit 4.103 4.0200 -2.02

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83

