Sean Connery’s Pistol From ‘Never Say Never Again’ Collects $106K From Auction

The Walther P5 handgun is the highlight of the April 29’s Hollywood Legends and Luminaries event at Julien’s Auctions, while Bruce Lee’s wooden nunchucks becomes the surprise of the sale.

The Walther P5 pistol from Sean Connery‘s final James Bond film, “Never Say Never Again”, has sold at auction for over $106,000 (£77,000).

The gun was the highlight of Thursday, April 29’s Hollywood Legends & Luminaries and Hollywood Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy & More events at Julien’s Auctions, with martial arts legend Bruce Lee‘s wooden nunchucks becoming the surprise of the sale, going under the hammer for $83,200 (£60,200) – 41 times their original estimate.

Other big sellers included Al Pacino‘s “Scarface” three-piece pinstripe suit, H.R. Giger’s never-before-seen original “Big Chap” Prototype Translucent Xenomorph Alien Costume, Johnny Depp‘s “Edward Scissorhands” gloves, and Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman‘s “Harry Potter” wands, which sold for a combined $147,840 (£107,000).

Meanwhile, the .45 pistol that Pacino carried in 1995 film “Heat” went for $10,240. The auction additionally saw other famous weapons being put up for grabs. Brad Pitt‘s custom-made Bowie knife from Quentin Tarantino‘s “Inglourious Basterds” was sold for $32,000, whereas Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Mr. Freeze rifle from “Batman & Robin” drew in $19,200.

Other notable sales included Tom Hanks‘ wooden ping pong paddle in “Forrest Gump” and Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Catwoman cowl from Tim Burton’s 1992 film “Batman Returns”. The two items collected $25,600 and $41,600 respectively.

This was not the first time Sean’s handgun from his Bond movie was sold for high price at auction. Another Walther PP pistol, which was given to the late actor following the completion of 1962 spy thriller “Dr. No”, collected $256,000 in December 2020. Prior to going under the hammer, the item was valued at between $150,000 and $200,000 by Julien’s Auctions officials.