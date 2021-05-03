Saturday Night Live Season 46 Final Guest List Revealed

This is going to be interesting!
Saturday Night Live isn’t over yet!
“Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to make an appearance with comedian Keegan-Michael Key on May 15, and on May 22, rapper Lil Nas X will perform with The Queen’s Gambit actor Anya Taylor-Joy as host. I can’t wait!
Key and Rodrigo expressed their excitement for appearing on SNL by posting the show’s announcement on Instagram. “Dreams do come true,” the Keanu star wrote, while Rodrigo shared four crying emojis in the caption of her post.
Lil Nas X also took to Instagram to reveal he’ll be performing a new song on SNL. “Saturday Night Live. MONTERO + NEW SONG. 5/22,” he said.
And Taylor-Joy shared a fun emoji of a monkey covering its mouth to show how happy she is to be on the show.
Sounds like there’s a lot in store for the rest of this season of SNL.
