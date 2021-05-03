Safaree Samuels Plans to ‘Get Neutered’ While Announcing Erica Mena’s Second Pregnancy

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ couple takes to their respective Instagram pages to share the news by posting a steamy pic of Erica wearing a sheer robe to reveal her baby bump.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena‘s family is about to grow with the addition of a new member. The couple is currently expecting their second child together despite their apparent tumultuous relationship last year.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” couple broke the news through their respective Instagram pages. Sharing a steamy pic of him and Erica with glamorous “bank robbery” theme, the rapper unveiled his plans to “get neutered” and hire “a chef and a nanny” after having their second baby. “Safire got a new sibling,” he wrote in the caption, jokingly adding, “New baby who dis ?? #2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny.”

In the snap, Safaree goes shirtless while holding a huge Louis Vuitton bag and some cash, while snuggling to his wife, who dresses in a sheer robe to reveal her growing baby bump. Completing her look with lacey stilettos, she steps on stacks of cash which are scattered on the floor.

<br />

Posting the same photo, the expecting mom captioned it, “More Life.” She hinted that their marriage is not “perfect,” but she’s content with that as she added, “Who wants that perfect love story anyway.” Safaree commented on her post, “You know people slow and they not gonna realize this is new from last week right,” which had Erica “cracking up.”

<br />

In another post, Safaree expressed his wish that his second child is a boy. “It better be a boy,” he wrote underneath a photo of him wearing a black ski mask apparently taken from the same photo shoot. “just finish robbing the vault,” he cheekily added.

Safaree and Erica, who tied the knot in October 2019, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Safire Majesty Samuels, in February 2020. The former model is also a mother to 14-year-old son King Conde from her previous relationship with video director and rapper Raul Conde.

The second pregnancy is good news from the couple, who has had a few hiccups in the past few months with Safaree suggesting that he and Erica were heading for divorce in November last year. He later apologized “for being childish” and clarified, “Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife.”

In January of this year, Erica also revealed that Safaree was reluctant to have another child because she “got too big” during her pregnancy. Safaree later said that he’s actually open to more kids, but he wanted to “let someone else carry it.” It appears that he has since changed his mind, though.