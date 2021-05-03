Ree Drummond Gets Congratulated on Daughter’s Wedding

Instagram

The ‘Pioneer Woman’ star takes to social media to share one of her favorite pics from her 23-year-old daughter Alex Drummond’s nuptials to Mauricio Scott at their Oklahoma ranch.

AceShowbiz –

Ree Drummond‘s eldest daughter has gotten married. When announcing Alex Drummond’s nuptials to Mauricio Scott on social media, “The Pioneer Woman” star found herself showered with congratulatory comments from her fans and friends.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 2, the 52-year-old shared a sweet picture of the newly-wed couple at their wedding ceremony, which took place at their Oklahoma ranch. She captioned it, “Alex and Mauricio’s wedding was beyond and I will be sharing many (many many!) photos soon…but I couldn’t wait to post one of my very favorites. All the siblings together…and Mauricio makes six!”

Ree’s post has since received positive comments from famous pals. One in particular was “The Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons who simply exclaimed, “Congratulations!” Daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, raved, “How gorgeous!!!!! Congratulations to your wonderful family – and the happy, happy newlyweds !!!!!”

Ree’s online devotees also flooded her post with complimentary remarks. One user gushed, “Beautiful bride and groom and your kids look so happy! Todd and Bryce are all grown up! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Alex’s hair — so elegant!!” Another replied, “The wedding was simple and elegant (which I loved), but the reception was off the charts gorgeous!” A third chimed in, “I can see why it’s a favorite. It captured all of them and the joy that they shared!”

One day prior to posting the snap, the Food Network star put out a pre-wedding photo along with her husband Ladd Drummond, who was still wearing a neck brace after being involved in a truck crash. In the accompanying message, she wrote, “Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?).”

Alex and Mauricio got engaged in August 2020. Sharing some pictures from the proposal, the 23-year-old penned, “Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiance!!!!!!!”