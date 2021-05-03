Rebel Wilson Shared Her Infertility Struggles

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”
The 41-year-old has been super open about her desire to start a family. Back in December, she revealed on Instagram Live that she began freezing her eggs last year.
“As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” she said. “Getting to [your] forties is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”
To prepare for the procedure, she turned 2020 into her “Year of Health.” She explained, “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get healthy.'”
Despite losing over 60 pounds and creating healthy habits, Rebel just revealed that she continues to struggle with fertility. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”
“The universe works in mysterious ways, and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she concluded.
So far, over 12,000 people have shared love and sympathy in the comments. Many of Rebel’s friends and fans shared their own infertility stories. One woman revealed that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and has been “trying for four years.”
This person, who has “struggled with fertility all her life,” told Rebel, “You’re not alone.”
One woman shared that she just experienced her third embryo transfer failure.
And many people commented on each other’s stories to share understanding, solidarity, and hugs:
Thank you, Rebel, for being so vulnerable and starting this important conversation. Infertility doesn’t get discussed enough, and I hope it helped people realize they’re not alone.
