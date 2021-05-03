Rebel Wilson Hopes ‘There’s Light About to Shine’ After Revealing Her Fertility Struggles

Instagram

When sharing the ‘bad news’ on social media, the Fat Amy depicter in ‘Pitch Perfect’ film series manages to encourage fellow women who also experience the same thing to remain hopeful.

Rebel Wilson managed to keep a positive attitude despite her fertility struggles. When opening up about her experience on social media, the Fat Amy depicter in “Pitch Perfect” noted that she hopes “there’s light about to shine” after receiving the “bad news.”

The 41-year-old beauty shared her story via Instagram on Sunday, May 2. “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she first penned alongside a photo of herself standing along the beach in front of a cloudy sky.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense,” the Australian native went on saying. “But I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress has since been showered with support from her famous friends. One in particular was Sharon Stone who replied, “Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons.” Her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Alexis Knapp added, “So sorry my love. Been through it [broken-heart emoji].”

This was not the first time Rebel got candid about her fertility journey. Back in December 2020, she divulged that she already froze her eggs before focusing on her weight loss program. “I was also freezing my eggs because – as all good, career women out there should note – that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” she said during an Instagram Live.

“I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy,’ ” the comedienne added. “And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox.”