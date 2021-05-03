Range-bound Bitcoin price opens the door for altcoins to move higher By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Range-bound Bitcoin price opens the door for altcoins to move higher

Ether (ETH) took charge as a new month begins and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rallied to a new all-time high at $3,338. This has many analysts shouting out that a new ‘altcoin season’ has commenced. Meanwhile, (BTC) price is continuing to meet resistance around the $56,000 to $58,000 level.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that since dropping to a low of $2,160 on April 25, the price of Ether has rallied 54% to a new record high at $3,324 on May 3 as Monday’s 12% spike lifted the top altcoin above the $3,300 level for the first time in history.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
HODL waves. Source: Glassnode
Ethereum supply in smart contracts vs. balance on exchanges. Source: Glassnode
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360