Quando Rondo Escapes Injury After Being Shot at in Georgia

While the ‘I Remember’ rapper is not hit by any bullets, one man in his entourage is reportedly shot in the hand and is rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Quando Rondo has escaped unharmed after he was shot at in his home state of Georgia. The “I Remember” spitter, who was joined by his entourage while the shooting happened, is said to be okay following the incident.

The 22-year-old and his team were shot at on Sunday, May 2 at a convenience store in Blackshear. TMZ reported that the gunshot was fired around 3.20 A.M. while they were in a parking lot near a highway. Law enforcement told the outlet that the MC and his group just made a quick stop at the store and they weren’t there long before the shots rang out.

Police stated that Rondo and his entourage were not at the scene when they arrived. Although the rapper managed to leave the place without any injury, one man from his team allegedly got shot in the hand and was rushed to a local hospital to get treatment. The case is still under investigation.

The incident occurred about 10 minutes after Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, performed at a nightclub on Saturday night. In a clip that surfaced on Twitter, it could be seen that the space for the audience was only half-filled. “Quando Rondo had his first show since the King Von situation but it was a lil empty,” so read the caption of the video.

This was not the first time Rondo was associated in a shooting. Back in November 2020, he was involved in a shootout with Von’s entourage outside an Atlanta nightclub, which led to the latter’s death. One of his crew members, Lul Timm, was charged with felony murder after allegedly firing the fatal shots on Von. Timm was taken into Fulton County Jail on November 19, 2020 and was released on a $100,000 bond later in March 2021.