Prince Harry Reminds No Community Should Be Left Behind in COVID Vaccine Benefit Concert Speech

Making a special public appearance at ‘Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’, the Duke of Sussex urges people to work together to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry made a special public appearance during the “Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, May 2.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage during the event to deliver an impassioned speech, encouraging people to work together to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19,” began Harry. “Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world.”

“You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm’s way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you.”

He continued, “But we’re also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere.”

“We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point.”

And Harry, who is currently expecting his second child with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, went on to say that, “None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering.”

“In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer,” he shared. “We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don’t.”

“We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave.”





The concert was the first public appearance Harry has made since his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.