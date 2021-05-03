Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Instagram

The reunion episode also sees Kandi Burruss and Porsha opening up about where their friendship stands today as they’re now following each other on social media after years of ups and downs.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” aired season 13 reunion on Sunday, May 2. In the new episode of the Bravo reality show, the cast members discussed the Strippergate which took place at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party. The new outing also surprisingly hinted that Porsha Williams and new cast member LaToya Ali might hook up that night.

It started after host Andy Cohen asked, “There was a lot of talk about the coffee table action. Does anyone care to share what happened on the coffee table?” The ladies started gigling with Porsha responding, “That’s one of the things that were blurry.”

Porsha went on to say, “It came back to me that Toya was doing a thing on me, you know, or whatever….” Andy then asked, “Or whatever?” to which LaToya chimed in, “What’s ‘a thing on me’?”

Porsha then recalled the intimate moment which allegedly happened that night. “Your face was here,” she said while pointing to her crotch. “My face was there?” LaToya asked to which Porsha replied, “Yes.” When LaToya asked if she liked it, Porsha answered confidently, “Yeah!”

However, Porsha claimed that she “didn’t really remember that.” According to her, someone informed her that’s what happened. “I still had on my costume, so it’s not like she was [doing anything],” Porsha shared. Andy then noted that Porsha’s costume was basically “a piece of dental floss” so LaToya’s face was most likely close to Porsha’s nearly naked crotch area. LaToya backed the assumption by saying, “I could have pulled them panties to the side.”

The reunion episode also saw Kandi Burruss and Porsha opening up about where their friendship stands today as they’re now following each other on social media after years of ups and downs. When asked if she had buried the hatchet with Porsha, Kandi shared, “I guess like, this year, it just seemed like, you know, it was headed in a much better direction. We were having a lot more fun together, around each other. And then when we were at Cynthia’s event and she was showing support to DonJuan as well, I was like, ‘Okay, now this is really a different situation.’ ”

“Even when Kandi and I have issues outside of the group, we’ll talk about it over text and deal with it. And we deal with it and we leave it there,” she went on to say.