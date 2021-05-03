Plateau Energy Metals Securityholders Approve Arrangement with American Lithium

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) is pleased to announce that Plateau shareholders and optionholders (the “Securityholders”) have approved the plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”) with American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium”) announced on February 9, 2021.

The Arrangement was approved by:

99.809% of the votes cast by Plateau shareholders; and

99.827% of the votes cast by Plateau Securityholders, voting together as a single class.

In addition, the Arrangement was approved by a simple majority of the votes cast by Securityholders, excluding the votes cast in respect of the Plateau common shares held by certain related parties (as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions).

This year, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the special meeting of Securityholders (the “Meeting”) was held by way of virtual only format whereby Securityholders participated in the Meeting remotely.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is expected to occur on May 4, 2021 and closing of the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about May 11, 2021, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including, without limitation, the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We want to thank the Securityholders for their overwhelming support in favour of the transaction,” stated Dr. Laurence Stefan, Plateau’s interim CEO. “The completion of the Arrangement will be a positive step forward in the next phase for Plateau and all of its stakeholders.”

Simon Clarke, CEO and Director of American Lithium stated, “We are very pleased that Securityholders of Plateau have voted overwhelmingly in favour of this Arrangement. We continue to believe that the synergies between the two Companies, their respective teams and respective projects are substantial and that this acquisition will position the combined company as a diversified leader in the development of large-scale lithium and clean energy projects.”

In connection with the Arrangement, American Lithium will acquire all outstanding shares of Plateau at the previously announced exchange ratio of 0.29 units (each whole unit, an “Exchange Unit”) of American Lithium for each share of Plateau held, and Plateau will become a wholly owned subsidiary of American Lithium.

Each Exchange Unit will consist of one (1) common share of American Lithium plus one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant of American Lithium (each whole such warrant, an “Exchange Warrant”). Each Exchange Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of American Lithium at an exercise price of C$3.00 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from completion of the Arrangement. American Lithium will use commercially reasonable efforts to list the Exchange Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange as soon as practicable following closing of the Arrangement.

Each existing Plateau share purchase warrant will, upon the exercise thereof on or after the effective time of the Arrangement, in accordance with its terms, entitle the holder to acquire 0.29 of a common share in the capital of American Lithium and 0.145 of a common share purchase warrant of American Lithium for each Plateau share the warrant holder would have been entitled to acquire prior to the closing of the Arrangement.

Existing Plateau stock options will be exchanged for an option to acquire from American Lithium the number of American Lithium common shares equal to the product of: (A) the number of Plateau common shares subject to such Plateau stock option immediately prior to the effective date of the Arrangement, multiplied by (B) 0.29 of an American Lithium Shares for each Plateau common share. All RSUs and DSUs of Plateau will vest immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement and each RSU and DSU pf Plateau will be exchanged for one (1) Plateau common share. The former holders of RSUs and DSUs of Plateau, will, following the exchange, participate in the Arrangement as Plateau shareholders.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United State Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and any securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Shares for Services Issuance

Plateau also reports that is issuing 20,836 common shares pursuant to the shares for services agreement with Foxrock Investment Ltd. (an arm’s length party), previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, for services provided during the three months ended February 28, 2021.

The shares are being issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 –Prospectus Exemptions, and are not subject to trading restrictions pursuant to the provisions of NI 45-102 –Resale of Securities (“NI 45-102”) since the criteria contained in NI 45-102 2.6(3) are met.

Additional details can be found in the Company’s news release dated September 4, 2020.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

About American Lithium

American Lithium (TSXV:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently exploring and developing the TLC lithium project located in the highly prospective Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada. TLC is close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium mine, and several advancing deposits and resources, including Ioneer Ltd.’s (formerly Global Geoscience) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp.’s Clayton Valley Project.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding the intent of American Lithium and Plateau (the “Companies”), or the beliefs or current expectations of the officers and directors of the Companies post-closing of the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the Arrangement, the closing of the Arrangement, listing of the Exchange Warrants, plans and objectives regarding the TLC and Falchani (the “Projects”) and any statements regarding the business plans, expectations and future objectives of the Companies.

