Optimism remains intact as May gets going

May 3 – A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

Holidays in UK, Japan and China will keep a lid on activity on Monday but optimism about the economic outlook is intact and a busy calendar of macro and corporate releases this week could keep markets confident that the world is recovering.

The week is packed with central bank events with the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday, where investors are preparing for a possible tapering of bond purchases, while U.S. payroll data on Friday should show the U.S. is leading the way out of the pandemic downturn.

Purchasing Managers Index figures for manufacturers were positive across Asia and those due later on Monday are expected to show activity continued to expand in Europe and the U.S.. Earlier German retail sales posted their biggest year-on-year increase in March.

Early indications point to a flat open in Europe and mild gains on Wall Street, although concerns about the virus made for some nervous trading overnight in Asia as the latest statistics saw India’s total COVID-19 infections near 20 million.

Weaker oil prices reflected concerns about the outlook for demand in India after fuel sales in the world’s third-largest crude importer fell in April due to virus-related restrictions.