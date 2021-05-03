Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus epidemic in India cut short a recovery in oil demand there, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in consumption in developed countries and China in the second half of the year.

Brent crude futures for July fell 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.28 a barrel by 0620 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.11 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.7%.

State-level restrictions aimed at stemming infections in India have led to a drop fuel sales in the world’s third largest consumer in April, preliminary data shows.

“Overall fuel demand is down by about 7% from pre-COVID level of April 2019,” A.K. Singh, head of marketing at refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp said, adding that India’s demand was close to pre-COVID levels in March.

India’s COVID-19 total cases are nudging close to 20 million and analysts are expecting a sharper slump in the country’s demand for transportation fuels in May due to more restrictions.

“Given that it still appears as though COVID-19 in India has not peaked, we expect to see further downside to fuel demand over May,” ING analysts said in a note.

On Sunday, a leading Indian industry body urged authorities to curtail economic activity, as the nation’s healthcare system was overwhelmed by the spiraling infections.