NFT whale Flying Falcon sponsors 50 Axie Infinity gamers By Cointelegraph

NFT gamers can now receive a scholarship through a new program that has been backed by some of the industry’s biggest investors.

Pseudonymous digital landowner and crypto whale, “Flying Falcon,” has been the first to contribute to the “Sponsor-A-Scholar” program set up by open gaming community, Yield Guild Games, or YGG. Flying Falcon will back 50 Axie Infinity players through the program.