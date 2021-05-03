NFT whale Flying Falcon sponsors 50 Axie Infinity gamers By Cointelegraph

NFT whale Flying Falcon sponsors 50 Axie Infinity gamers
NFT gamers can now receive a scholarship through a new program that has been backed by some of the industry’s biggest investors.
Pseudonymous digital landowner and crypto whale, “Flying Falcon,” has been the first to contribute to the “Sponsor-A-Scholar” program set up by open gaming community, Yield Guild Games, or YGG. Flying Falcon will back 50 Axie Infinity players through the program.
