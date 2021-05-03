NFL’s Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Reuters) – The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazon (NASDAQ:)’s Prime video to exclusively stream Thursday Night Football, beginning with the 2022 season.

Amazon’s earlier agreement for NFL’s extremely popular Thursday night matches was for the 2023 season, but the new agreement, financial details of which have not been disclosed, is set to begin the streaming partnership with the 2022 season.

“With this development, the 2021 season will be the last for Thursday Night Football on FOX”, NFL said.

Last year, regular-season NFL games averaged about 15.4 million viewers per game, down by about 7%, according to Nielsen.

Earlier in March, NFL announced long-term media deals with Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc, Fox Corp and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:).

NFL also said as part of the deals signed, Fox will continue to produce the National Football Conference package of Sunday afternoon games.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR