Moneybagg Yo Gets His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Congratulations are in order for Moneybagg Yo. The rapper has reached a milestone in his music career as he earns his first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with his latest set “A Gangsta’s Pain”. The album bows atop the tally with 110,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 29, according to MRC Data.

Of the number earned by the 22-track album which was released on April 23 via CMG/N-Less/Interscope, SEA units comprise 106,000. That equals to 147.4 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Album sales are 4,000, while less than 1,000 are in the form of TEA units.

Trailing behind at No. 2 is Young Thug‘s former leader “Slime Language 2”. The album earns 62,000 equivalent album units in its second week. Later at No. 3 is Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” which earns 54,000 units.

Joining “A Gangsta’s Pain” as the the new entry this week is Eric Church‘s “Soul”. Debuting at No. 4, it earns 53,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber‘s “Justice” dips one spot from No. 4 to No. 5 with 47,000 equivalent album units earned. As for Rod Wave‘s “SoulFly”, it is stationary at No. 6 with 40,000 units. The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”, meanwhile, re-enters Top 10 of Billboard 200 chart as it lands at No. 7 after earning 39,000 units.

Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” ascends one rang from No. 9 to No. 8 with 35,000 equivalent album units earned. Taylor Swift‘s former No. 1 album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, meanwhile, plummets significantly from No. 2 to No. 9 with 33,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 this week is Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”. The posthumous album is steady at No. 10 with nearly 33,000 units.

