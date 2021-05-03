MLB reduces Jose Alvarado’s suspension to 2 games By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado had his three-game suspension reduced to two, and he began serving his penalty Monday night.

MLB hit Alvarado with a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident against the New York Mets on Friday night. Alvarado successfully appealed the decision.

Alvarado, 25, struck out Mets outfielder Dominic Smith for the third out with two men in scoring position to end the top of the eighth inning. Alvarado shouted toward Smith as he walked off the field, then tossed his glove and appeared to challenge Smith to a fight.

Smith and Mets right-hander Miguel Castro were also issued undisclosed fines for their roles in the incident.

Tensions heated up again in the bottom of the inning after Castro threw a couple of inside pitches to Rhys Hopkins and the two exchanged words.

Alvarado will miss the Phillies’ first two games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR