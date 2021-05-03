Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold
  • According to Michael Saylor, Gold failed to increase its value.
  • Saylor also thinks that observers are replacing Gold with .
  • Bitcoin is getting more adoption from giants like MicroStrategy, Tesla (NASDAQ:), and JPMorgan (NYSE:).

The chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, believes that despite the chaotic slide on global bond markets at the beginning of this year, Gold failed to increase its value. Besides, people recognize that Bitcoin is replacing Gold.

He recently tweeted:

“Gold… has been on the decline since peaking in August last year. Even the chaotic slide on global bond markets in February and March this year failed to fire it up.” Observers around the world are realizing that #Bitcoin is replacing #Gold“.

Worth noting that Michael Saylor and his M…

