Michael B. Jordan Names Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne His Heroes

Looking back at his experience working with ‘The Matrix’ star in 2001 film ‘Hardball’, the ‘Black Panther’ actor recalls being impressed by his co-star’s kindness on and off set.

Michael B. Jordan has praised Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne as his “heroes” after meeting the two as a young actor.

The 34-year-old “Creed” star was just 13 when he landed a role in Keanu’s 2001 movie “Hardball” and he praised the star for being kind on and off set and introducing him to his “The Matrix” co-star Fishburne.

Michael told The Hollywood Reporter, “While we were in production, Keanu took the whole cast out to dinner and we had a chance to meet Laurence Fishburne.”

“To this day, I still remember thinking to myself in astonishment, ‘I guess this is what movie stars do – take their casts out to dinner with other big actors.’ So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It really was such a cool moment with two of my heroes.”

“Hardball” director, Brian Robbins, recalled Michael and his younger castmates were in awe of Keanu at the time as they were huge fans of “The Matrix”.

He said, ” ‘The Matrix’ was such a big thing. The kids would goof around with Keanu, re-enacting scenes, like dodging bullets in slow motion. They were in awe of Keanu. All these kids were new and raw and had never made a film before.”

And Brian was impressed with Michael’s confidence at such a young age.

“I remember him coming in the room and being super charismatic. He was very confident – but not arrogant – and extremely likable,” he added.

Keanu and Laurence were not the only actors Michael looked up to. The “Just Mercy” actor has also had nothing but praises for his late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman. When the “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star lost Oscar’s best actor, he said, “But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it: There’s like, there’s no award that can validate his legacy.”

“There’s no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted,” he elaborated. “So you’ve got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that’s this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for.”