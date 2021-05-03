Home Business MetaMask warns of new phishing bot By Cointelegraph

Crypto wallet provider MetaMask has alerted its users of a new phishing bot that attempts to steal their seed phrases.

In a tweet published Monday, May 3, MetaMask warned users that the bot attempts to direct users to a purported “instant support” portal where they are prompted to enter information into a Google (NASDAQ:) Docs form.