Met Gala 2021 Co-Chairs Announced For Rescheduled Event

They’re the biggest stars of Gen Z!
Today marks the first Monday of May, meaning celebrities should be making their way down the carpet at the annual Met Gala right about now.
And while we’re not getting any iconic (or bizarre) fashion moments tonight, we are getting some good news about the rescheduled event, which will take place September 13.
Vogue just confirmed the four celebs who will be co-chairs of the event — and they’re basically the crème de la crème of Gen Z.
The four co-chairs will help bring back the event in full force for the first time in over a year, as it was previously postponed due to the pandemic.
This year’s event will “celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”
While their red carpet looks will be kept under wraps until the second Monday in September, I can’t wait to see what these Gen Z superstars wear!
