Met Gala 2021 Co-Chairs Announced For Rescheduled Event

By
Bradly Lamb
-
5

They’re the biggest stars of Gen Z!

Today marks the first Monday of May, meaning celebrities should be making their way down the carpet at the annual Met Gala right about now.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

And while we’re not getting any iconic (or bizarre) fashion moments tonight, we are getting some good news about the rescheduled event, which will take place September 13.


Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images

Vogue just confirmed the four celebs who will be co-chairs of the event — and they’re basically the crème de la crème of Gen Z.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I’m a co-chair at the 2021 Met Gala AHHHHHH,” Billie wrote in an Instagram story.


Leon Bennett / WireImage

“Met Gala here we come 🙏🏿 honored to co-host alongside giants,” she wrote on Instagram.


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for ADEAM

“oh we lit,” Naomi wrote on Instagram, adding, “And yes I’m trying to manifest Rihanna 😭🙏🏾”

The four co-chairs will help bring back the event in full force for the first time in over a year, as it was previously postponed due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will “celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

While their red carpet looks will be kept under wraps until the second Monday in September, I can’t wait to see what these Gen Z superstars wear!

