Mediaset, Vivendi have signed accord to end legal war – sources

MILAN — Mediaset and its top investor Fininvest have signed an accord with Vivendi to settle pending legal disputes between the Italian broadcaster and the French media group, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mediaset and its second-largest shareholder Vivendi have been locked in a years-long legal battle following a collapsed pay-TV deal.

It was not immediately possible to reach Vivendi and Mediaset for comment.

